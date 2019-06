Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan attend a news conference in Moscow, Russia, June 26, 2019. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that Moscow will try to persuade the United States and Iran to start “civilized” dialogue.

“This, of course, assumes the end to the policy of ultimatums, sanctions and blackmail,” Lavrov told a briefing.