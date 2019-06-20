Saudi Arabia says Iran has created 'very grave' situation in Gulf

LONDON (Reuters) - Iran has created a grave situation and jeopardized global oil supplies with its aggressive behavior, Saudi Arabia’s minister of state for foreign affairs said on Thursday, adding that the kingdom was consulting with allies on next steps.

The United States and Saudi Arabia are among countries that have blamed Iran for attacks on oil tankers near the Strait of Hormuz, a major transit route for global oil supplies. Tehran has denied involvement.

“I think the situation is very grave because of the aggressive behavior of Iran,” Adel al-Jubeir told reporters in London.

“When you interfere with international shipping it has an impact on the supply of energy, it has an impact on the price of oil which has an impact on the world economy. It essentially affects almost every person on the globe.”