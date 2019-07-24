Jazeera cites Iran official warning of confrontation if Hormuz status changed

FILE PHOTO: Iranian Defence Minister Hossein Dehghan delivers a speech as he attends the 5th Moscow Conference on International Security (MCIS) in Moscow, Russia, April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

DUBAI (Reuters) - Qatar-based Al Jazeera TV on Wednesday quoted the military adviser to Iran’s supreme leader as saying that any change in the status of the Strait of Hormuz, which Tehran says it protects, would open the door to a dangerous confrontation.

The channel also quoted Hossein Dehghan, a commander of Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards, as saying Tehran would not negotiate with the U.S. administration under any circumstances and that if Washington decided to go to war then all American bases in the region would be targeted.