Iranian tanker moving, but still anchored in Gibraltar: witness

Iranian oil tanker Grace 1 sits anchored awaiting a court ruling on whether it can be freed after it was seized in July by British Royal Marines off the coast of the British Mediterranean territory, in the Strait of Gibraltar, southern Spain, August 15, 2019. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

GIBRALTAR (Reuters) - The Grace 1 Iranian tanker caught in a standoff between Tehran and the West started to move on Friday, but its anchor was still down in the port of Gibraltar, a Reuters reporter saw a day after its detention was lifted.

Gibraltar authorities could not immediately be reached for comment. The Grace 1 was seized by British Royal Marine commandos at the western mouth of the Mediterranean on July 4 on suspicion of violating European Union sanctions by taking oil to Syria, a close ally of Iran.