Britain warns of consequences if Iran does not return ships

LONDON (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said on Friday there would be consequences if Iran did not return control of ships seized in the Strait of Hormuz, Sky News reported.

He added he was not looking at military options.

Britain said earlier it was urgently seeking information about the Stena Impero after the tanker, which had been heading to a port in Saudi Arabia, suddenly changed course after passing through the Strait of Hormuz at the mouth of the Gulf.

A second vessel had also been boarded by armed guards in the area but was later allowed to resume its voyage.