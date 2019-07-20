Britain mulls sanctions in response to Iran tanker seizure: The Telegraph

Britain's Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt is seen outside Downing Street in London, Britain July 20,2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

(Reuters) - British ministers are making plans aimed at targeting Iran with sanctions in the aftermath of the Iranian seizure of a British-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf, the Daily Telegraph newspaper reported.

British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt is expected to announce on Sunday diplomatic and economic measures, including potential asset freezes, as a response to the incident, according to the report bit.ly/2xWVVUJ.

Britain could push for United Nations and European Union sanctions to be reimposed on Iran after they had been lifted in 2016 following a deal on Iran’s nuclear program, the Telegraph reported.