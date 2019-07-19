U.S. aware of reports Iran seized a British oil tanker: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is aware of reports that Iran seized a British oil tanker and it will work with its allies and partners to defend against Iran, a White House National Security Council spokesman said on Friday.

“We are aware of reports that Iranian forces seized a British oil tanker,” spokesman Garrett Marquis said.

“The U.S. will continue to work with our allies and partners to defend our security and interests against Iran’s malign behavior,” he added.