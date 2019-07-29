Iran's Revolutionary Guards publish purported exchange with British warship during British tanker seizure

GENEVA (Reuters) - Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards published footage on Monday purportedly showing the Guards warning off a British warship during their July 19 seizure of a British-flagged oil tanker near the Strait of Hormuz, according to the Tasnim news agency.

“You are required not to interfere in these issues,” the Guards navy representative says in the recording published by Tasnim.

“This British warship F236. I am in the vicinity of an internationally recognized strait with a merchant vessel in my vicinity conducting transit passage,” a voice with a British accent replies.

“Don’t put your life in danger,” the Guards navy representative says.