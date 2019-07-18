World News
July 18, 2019 / 11:18 AM / Updated 29 minutes ago

UK government seeking further information on seized foreign tanker reports: spokeswoman

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is seeking further information on reports Iran has seized a foreign tanker in the Gulf, the government said on Thursday, urging the Iranian authorities to de-escalate tensions.

Iranian state television quoted Iran’s Revolutionary Guards as saying a tanker smuggling fuel had been seized.

“We’re seeking further information following reports of a tanker seized in the Gulf. We continue to urge the Iranian authorities to de-escalate the situation in the region,” a government spokeswoman said.

“We are continuously monitoring the security situation there and are committed to maintaining freedom of navigation, in accordance with international law.”

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by William James

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below