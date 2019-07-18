UK government seeking further information on seized foreign tanker reports: spokeswoman

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is seeking further information on reports Iran has seized a foreign tanker in the Gulf, the government said on Thursday, urging the Iranian authorities to de-escalate tensions.

Iranian state television quoted Iran’s Revolutionary Guards as saying a tanker smuggling fuel had been seized.

“We’re seeking further information following reports of a tanker seized in the Gulf. We continue to urge the Iranian authorities to de-escalate the situation in the region,” a government spokeswoman said.

“We are continuously monitoring the security situation there and are committed to maintaining freedom of navigation, in accordance with international law.”