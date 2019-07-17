UK PM May to discuss Grace 1 oil tanker with Gibraltar chief minister

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May is seen outside Downing Street in London, Britain, July 17, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May will meet with Gibraltar’s Chief Minister Fabian Picardo later on Wednesday to discuss the detained Iranian oil tanker Grace 1, a spokesman for May said.

The tanker was seized earlier this month by British Royal Marines off the coast of the British Mediterranean territory of Gibraltar on suspicion of violating sanctions against Syria.

May and Picardo will also discuss Brexit, the spokesman said.