Responding to Iran oil tanker explosion, China hopes relevant parties will uphold peace

BEIJING (Reuters) - China, asked about Friday’s Iran oil tanker explosions, says it hoped the relevant parties would work together to uphold peace and stability in region.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comments at a daily press briefing Friday.

Two missiles struck an Iranian-owned oil tanker off the Saudi port of Jeddah, causing heavy damage and a crude oil leak. It follows an attack in September on a major oil installation in Saudi Arabia and multiple attacks on tankers in May and June.