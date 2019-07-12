Iran cleric says U.K. will be 'slapped in the face' for seizure of its tanker: TV

Iran cleric Kazem Sedighi delivers a speech during the Friday prayers in Tehran, Iran July 12, 2019. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS.

DUBAI (Reuters) - Britain will soon be “slapped in the face” for the capture of an Iranian supertanker last week, Iranian state TV quoted a cleric as saying on Friday, amid heightened tension between Iran and the West in the Gulf.

“Iran’s strong establishment will soon slap Britain in the face for daring to seize the Iranian oil tanker,” cleric Kazem Sedighi told worshippers during Tehran’s Friday prayer sermon, TV reported.

Earlier Iran called on Britain to immediately release the oil tanker that British Royal Marines seized last week on suspicion it was breaking European sanctions by taking oil to Syria.