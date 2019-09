FILE PHOTO: Stena Impero, a British-flagged vessel owned by Stena Bulk, is seen at undisclosed place off the coast of Bandar Abbas, Iran August 22, 2019. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS.

GENEVA (Reuters) - The detained British-flagged tanker Stena Impero is “free to leave,” Iran’s ambassador to the United Kingdom, Hamid Baeidinejad, tweeted on Monday.

“The British flagged tanker “Stena Impero”, pursuant to the completion of the judicial and legal process, is now free to leave,” he wrote.