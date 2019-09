Stena Impero, a British-flagged vessel owned by Stena Bulk, is seen at undisclosed place off the coast of Bandar Abbas, Iran August 22, 2019. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

(Reuters) - The British-flagged Stena Impero tanker, which was detained by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards in July, has entered port Rashid in Dubai, according to Refinitiv shipping data.

The British-flagged tanker sailed out of Iranian waters on Friday. It was detained in July during a row with Britain that has stoked tensions in the Gulf.