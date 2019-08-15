U.S. failed to stop release of oil tanker, says Iran envoy in London

LONDON (Reuters) - The Iranian ambassador in London accused the United States of desperately trying to stop the authorities in Gibraltar from releasing the Grace 1 Iranian oil tanker, saying the American effort had been defeated.

“America desperately tried to block the release of the tanker at the last minute, but faced a miserable defeat,” the ambassador, Hamid Baeidinejad, said in a tweet in Farsi.

“All preparations are done for the tanker to sail into open waters, and the vessel will soon leave Gibraltar.”