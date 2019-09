FILE PHOTO: Stena Impero, a British-flagged vessel owned by Stena Bulk, is seen at undisclosed place off the coast of Bandar Abbas, Iran August 22, 2019. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS./File Photo

(Reuters) - The British-flagged Stena Impero tanker, which was detained by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards in July, has started moving and exited the Bandar Abbas port on Friday, according to Refinitiv ship-tracking data.

The Stena Impero was detained in the Strait of Hormuz waterway for alleged marine violations two weeks after Britain seized an Iranian tanker off the territory of Gibraltar. That vessel was released in August.