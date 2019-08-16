World News
August 16, 2019 / 2:12 PM / Updated an hour ago

Grace 1 tanker starts to move: Reuters reporter

1 Min Read

GIBRALTAR (Reuters) - The Grace 1 Iranian tanker caught in a standoff between Tehran and the West started to move on Friday and there was more smoke from the tanker’s chimney, a Reuters reporter saw a day after its detention was lifted.

The Grace 1 was seized by British Royal Marine commandos in darkness at the western mouth of the Mediterranean on July 4 on suspicion of violating European Union sanctions by taking oil to Syria, a close ally of Iran.

Gibraltar authorities could not immediately be reached for comment.

Reporting by Marco Trujillo in Gibraltar; Additional reporting by Kate Holton; Writing by Joan Faus; Editing by Ingrid Melander

