UK warship tried to prevent Iran from stopping tanker: Revolutionary Guards

GENEVA (Reuters) - A British warship escorting the detained UK-flagged tanker Stena Impero tried to prevent Iran’s Revolutionary Guards from stopping the ship, Brigadier General Ramezan Sharif, a Guards spokesman, said on Saturday, according to the Fars news agency.

Despite the “resistance and interference” of the British warship, the Revolutionary Guards were able to bring the tanker to the shore, Sharif said.

The Ministry of Defense in London declined to comment on the report.