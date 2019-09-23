Iran government spokesman says legal steps for tanker release completed: report

FILE PHOTO: Stena Impero, a British-flagged vessel owned by Stena Bulk, is seen at undisclosed place off the coast of Bandar Abbas, Iran August 22, 2019. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - An Iranian government spokesman said on Monday all legal steps had been completed for the release of the detained British tanker Stena Impero but that he did not know the timing of the release, the semi-official news agency ILNA reported.

“The legal work and administrative procedures for the release of the English tanker have been completed but I have no information on the time of the release,” said government spokesman Ali Rabiei, according to ILNA.

The semi-official Fars news agency Fars quoted Rabiei as saying: “The legal work of the oil tanker is over ... and the oil tanker can move and the decisions indicate the end of the detention.” He did not elaborate.