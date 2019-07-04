Panama says it cut Iran oil tanker from boat registry after terrorism alert

PANAMA CITY (Reuters) - Panama’s Maritime Authority said on Thursday that Grace 1, a giant Iranian oil tanker seized by British Royal Marines in Gibraltar, was no longer listed in Panama’s international boat registry as of May 29.

The Panamanian authority added that Grace 1 had been de-listed after receiving an alert indicating that the ship had participated in or was linked to terrorism financing. Although the tanker flies a Panama flag, Iran claimed ownership and objected to the seizure of its ship.