World News
July 5, 2019 / 11:29 AM / in 2 minutes

Panama says it cut Iran oil tanker from boat registry after terrorism alert

1 Min Read

PANAMA CITY (Reuters) - Panama’s Maritime Authority said on Thursday that Grace 1, a giant Iranian oil tanker seized by British Royal Marines in Gibraltar, was no longer listed in Panama’s international boat registry as of May 29.

The Panamanian authority added that Grace 1 had been de-listed after receiving an alert indicating that the ship had participated in or was linked to terrorism financing. Although the tanker flies a Panama flag, Iran claimed ownership and objected to the seizure of its ship.

Reporting by Elida Moreno; Writing by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Anthony Esposito

