Qatar 'cautiously following' recent developments in Strait of Hormuz

CAIRO (Reuters) - Qatar said on Sunday it was “cautiously following” recent developments in the Strait of Hormuz and incidents affecting regional and international shipping lines.

In a statement released by the ministry of foreign affairs, Qatar stressed the need to “urgently contain” the events and called on all parties to exercise restraint.

On Friday, Iran said it had seized Britain’s Stena Impero tanker as it passed through the Strait of Hormuz at the mouth of the Gulf.