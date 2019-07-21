World News
Iran thanks Saudi Arabia for release of its oil tanker Happiness 1: Fars

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran said on Sunday it appreciated Saudi Arabia’s efforts in the return of an Iranian ship that had docked at Jeddah port because of technical problems in May, the semi-official Fars news agency quoted a Foreign Ministry spokesman as saying.

“Iran appreciates efforts by the authorities of Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, and Oman to secure the safe return of Iran’s Happiness 1 oil tanker,” Abbas Mousavi said.

Iranian media reported in early July that Saudi Arabia - Iran’s regional rival - was not allowing the ship to leave Jeddah because of a dispute over the payment of repair costs.

