U.S. military says surveillance aircraft monitoring situation in Strait of Hormuz

FILE PHOTO: Traditional Omani boats known as dhows, and cargo ships are seen sailing towards the Strait of Hormuz, off the coast of Musandam province, Oman, July 21, 2018. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. military said on Friday that unarmed surveillance aircraft were in international airspace, monitoring the Strait of Hormuz and had been in contact with U.S. ships in the area as Britain said Iran seized two oil tankers.

“We have patrol aircraft operating in international airspace monitoring the situation within the Strait of Hormuz,” said Lieutenant Colonel Earl Brown, a U.S. Central Command spokesman.

“U.S. Naval Forces Central Command has been in contact with U.S. ships operating in the area to ensure their safety,” Brown said.