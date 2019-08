Iranian oil tanker Grace 1 sits anchored awaiting a court ruling on whether it can be freed after it was seized in July by British Royal Marines off the coast of the British Mediterranean territory, in the Strait of Gibraltar, southern Spain, August 15, 2019. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. court has issued a warrant for the seizure of an Iranian tanker seized in Gibraltar along with its cargo of crude oil, a court document showed on Friday.

The oil tanker Grace 1, the oil it carries and $995,000 are subject to forfeiture based on a complaint by the U.S. government, U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jessie Liu said in a news release.