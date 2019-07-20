Detained British-flagged tanker must go through legal process: Iran foreign minister

FILE PHOTO: Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif addresses a High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development at United Nations headquarters in New York, U.S., July 17, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar

GENEVA (Reuters) - The detained British-flagged tanker Stena Impero must go through a legal process because it violated maritime regulations, Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told British Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt in a phone call on Saturday, the Iranian news agency ISNA reported.

The Stena Impero was detained because of an accident with an Iranian fishing boat and is being held at the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas for investigations, an Iranian maritime official said earlier on Saturday.

GRAPHIC: Map of tanker's route - tmsnrt.rs/2O646ZX