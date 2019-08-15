Iran's Zarif accuses U.S. of 'piracy attempt' over tanker held in Gibraltar

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif speaks during a news conference in Tehran, Iran August 5, 2019. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran’s foreign minister accused the United States on Thursday of attempted piracy in trying to prevent Gibraltar’s release of an Iranian oil tanker.

Gibraltar decided on Thursday to free the Grace 1, detained off the British overseas territory six weeks ago.

But it said the U.S. Department of Justice had applied to seize the tanker, held on suspicion of smuggling oil to Syria in breach of European Union sanctions.

“The US attempted to abuse the legal system to steal our property on the high seas,” Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted. “This piracy attempt is indicative of Trump admin’s contempt for the law.”