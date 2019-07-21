Iran's Zarif calls for 'prudence and foresight' as tensions mount

FILE PHOTO: Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif talks to the media during the Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Coordinating Bureau in Caracas, Venezuela July 20, 2019. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran’s top diplomat said on Sunday that only “prudence and foresight” could alleviate tensions between his country and Britain after Tehran’s seizure of a British-flagged oil tanker.

“Having failed to lure @realDonaldTrump into War of the Century, and fearing collapse of his #B_Team,

@AmbJohnBolton is turning his venom against the UK in hopes of dragging it into a quagmire,” Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Twitter.

“Only prudence and foresight can thwart such ploys.”

Britain has called Iran’s capture of the Stena Impero in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday a “hostile act”. Tehran for weeks has vowed to retaliate for the seizure of its Grace 1 oil tanker by British forces for violating European Union sanctions on Syria.