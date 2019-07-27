Crew of oil tanker seized by Iran in good health: owners

FILE PHOTO: A satellite image of the Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas reveals the presence of the seized British oil tanker, the Stena Impero on July 22, 2019. Satellite image ©2019 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - The owners of Stena Impero, a British-flagged oil tanker seized by Iran this month, said on Saturday that Indian, Russian and Philippine embassy officials met crew members from their respective countries and reported that they were in good health.

“We hope this situation can be resolved swiftly and will continue to hold an open dialogue with all involved governments and authorities to secure the release of the crew and vessel,” Stena Bulk and Northern Marine Management said in a statement.

The Stena Impero was detained by Iran on July 19 in apparent retaliation for the British capture of an Iranian tanker two weeks earlier.