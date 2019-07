Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif greets United Nations (U.N.) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at U.N. Headquarters in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., July 18, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

CAIRO (Reuters) - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York on Thursday and discussed the Iranian tanker seized by the British Navy, a report by Iran’s state news agency IRNA said.