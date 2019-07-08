U.S. to keep raising pressure until Iran abandons nuclear arms program: Bolton

U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton attends a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, June 30, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States will keep increasing pressure on Iran until it abandons its pursuit of nuclear weapons and ceases its violent activities in the Middle East, John Bolton, the White House national security adviser, said on Monday.

“We will continue to increase the pressure on the Iranian regime until it abandons its nuclear weapons program and ends its violent activities across the Middle East, including conducting and supporting terrorism around the world,” Bolton said in a speech. Iran denies seeking nuclear weapons.