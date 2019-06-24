Iran says U.S. Middle East peace plan is 'shameful' and 'doomed to failure': Fars

LONDON (Reuters) - Iranian foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday the U.S. Middle East peace plan that is set to be presented at an international conference in Bahrain this week is “shameful” and “doomed to failure”.

“This conference and the sale of Palestine will lead nowhere,” Abbas Mousavi was quoted as saying by ISNA news agency.

Mousavi also criticized Andrew Murrison, Britain’s minister for the Middle East, for his remarks on Sunday after a visit to Tehran. Murrison said Iran almost certainly bears responsibility for recent attacks on tankers in the Gulf of Oman.

“What (Murrison) said after the meetings was not constructive. It seems Britain is siding with America due to its domestic problems and Brexit crisis,” Mousavi said.