UK in regular contact with U.S. over Iran, urges de-escalation

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is in regular contact with the United States over the situation in Iran and has continuously called for de-escalation on all sides, a spokeswoman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday.

“We have said continuously that we are calling for de-escalation on all sides and have long made clear our issues with Iran’s activity,” the spokeswoman said.

“We don’t believe escalation would be in any party’s interest and continue to talk to the U.S. and our partners.”