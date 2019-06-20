U.S. drone debris in international waters, not in Iran-U.S. source

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The debris field from a U.S. military drone that was shot down by Iran is in international waters in the Strait of Hormuz, and U.S. naval assets have been dispatched to the area, a U.S. official told Reuters, contradicting Iran’s account of the shoot-down.

The U.S. military did not immediately comment about the location of the debris from the Navy MQ-4C Triton drone.

But if the location of the debris field is confirmed, it would appear to provide physical evidence casting doubt on Iran’s account that it shot down the drone over the southern Iranian province of Hormozgan, which is on the Gulf, with a locally made “3 Khordad” missile.