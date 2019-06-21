World News
June 21, 2019

Iran says it refrained from shooting down U.S. plane with 35 on board: Tasnim news

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Iran refrained from shooting down a U.S. plane with 35 people on board that was accompanying the downed drone in the Gulf, a Revolutionary Guards commander said on Friday.

Amirali Hajizadeh, head of the Revolutionary Guards aerospace division, was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency: “With the U.S. drone in the region there was also an American P-8 plane with 35 people on board. This plane also entered our airspace and we could have shot it down, but we did not.”

Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; editing by John Stonestreet


