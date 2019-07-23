World News
U.S. Navy may have brought down second Iranian drone last week: U.S. official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. Navy ship may have brought down a second Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz last week, a U.S. official said on Tuesday, adding that the military did not have definite confirmation.

“We brought down one for sure... There might have been a second,” said the official, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

The head of U.S. Central Command, General Kenneth McKenzie, also told CBS News that the United States may have brought down a second drone.

“We are confident we brought down one drone, we may have brought down a second,” McKenzie said.

