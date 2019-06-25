U.S. will keep looking to do more Iran sanctions: envoy

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United States will continue with its maximum pressure campaign against Iran until Tehran changes its behavior, and will look for ways to impose even more sanctions, U.S. disarmament ambassador Robert Wood told Reuters on Tuesday.

“We will look to see what more we can do on sanctions,” Wood said as he left the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva, the world’s main nuclear negotiating forum, where he had traded sharp accusations with an Iranian diplomat.