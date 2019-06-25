U.S. envoy says Trump leaving path open to Iran diplomacy

GENEVA (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is leaving a path open to diplomacy with Iran, but Iran would be making a mistake if it interprets his restraint over the downing of a drone as weakness, U.S. disarmament ambassador Robert Wood said on Tuesday.

“We will not initiate a conflict against Iran, nor do we intend to deny Iran the right to defend its airspace but if Iran continues to attack us, our response will be decisive,” Wood told the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva, the world’s main nuclear negotiating forum.