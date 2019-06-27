U.S. appeals to NATO allies to publicly denounce Iran's actions

Acting U.S. Secretary for Defense Mark Esper speaks during a news conference after a NATO Defence Ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium June 27, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Walschaerts

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Acting U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper appealed to NATO allies on Thursday to publicly denounce Iran’s hostile actions and consider participating in a still-evolving plan to better safeguard strategic waterways near the country.

Esper also called for help moving tensions with Iran from a military track, including Iran’s downing of a U.S. drone last week, to a diplomatic track.

“We do not seek armed conflict with Iran but we are ready to defend U.S. forces and interests in the region. No one should mistake restraint for weakness,” Esper told reporters, recounting his closed-door discussions at NATO headquarters.