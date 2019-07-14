France, Britain and Germany say risks Iran nuclear deal could collapse

PARIS (Reuters) - France, Britain and Germany said on Sunday they were preoccupied by the escalation of tensions in the Persian Gulf region and a risk of Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal falling apart, calling for dialogue between all the parties to resume.

The European nations said in a joint statement that following renewed sanctions by the United States on Iran, and Iran’s decision to no longer respect some of its obligations, the deal signed on this day four years ago could collapse.

“The risks are such that it is necessary for all stakeholders to pause, and consider the possible consequences of their actions,” the joint statement released by the French president’s office said.

“We believe that the time has come to act responsibly and to look for ways to stop the escalation of tension and resume dialogue.”