Iran executes ex-employee of defense ministry on charges of spying for U.S.: agency

GENEVA (Reuters) - Iran executed a former contract employee for the aerospace organization of the defense ministry in recent days on charges of spying for the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency, the IRIB news agency reported on Saturday.

Jalal Hajizavar had left his post nine years ago and was convicted by a military court after an investigation which discovered documents and spying equipment at his home, the report said.

He was executed at the Rajai Shahr prison in Karaj, west of Tehran, without providing further details.