France's Macron condemns Iranian violation of 2015 nuclear commitments

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a meeting with Edouard Fritch, President of French Polynesia, (not seen) at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, July 5, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/Pool

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron condemned on Sunday the Iranian decision to enrich uranium above limits agreed upon in 2015, a move he qualified of “violation” of the agreement, an official of the presidency told Reuters.

The French president reiterated the deadline of July 15 to resume dialogue between the parties, the official said, without elaborating on what would happen after that date.

Iran said on Sunday it is fully prepared to enrich uranium at any level and with any amount, in further defiance of U.S. efforts to squeeze the country with sanctions and force it to renegotiate the nuclear deal with world powers.