French President Emmanuel Macron speaks with U.S. President Donald Trump ahead of a meeting at the Prefecture of Caen, on the sidelines of D-Day commemorations marking the 75th anniversary of the World War II Allied landings in Normandy, France, June 6, 2019. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday spoke to French President Emmanuel Macron about Iran’s threat to ramp up enrichment of uranium, the White House said.

“They discussed ongoing efforts to ensure that Iran does not obtain a nuclear weapon and to end Iran’s destabilizing behavior in the Middle East,” a White House spokesman said in a statement.