German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a news conference after the European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 21, 2019. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday she and fellow EU leaders were concerned about the situation around Iran after reports that the United States was on the verge of military strikes against the country.

“We are concerned about the situation and support diplomatic negotiations, a political solution for a very tense situation,” Merkel told reporters after a two-day EU summit in Brussels.