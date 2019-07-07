Germany urges Iran to reverse its latest nuclear plans

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany on Sunday urged Iran to stop taking measures that undermined the non-proliferation deal it agreed in exchange for eased sanctions after Tehran announced it would boost nuclear enrichment above agreed limits.

“We are extremely concerned at Iran’s announcement that it has started uranium enrichment above the limit of 3.67%,” a German foreign ministry spokesman said.

“We strongly urge Iran to stop and reverse all activities inconsistent with its commitments.”

The spokesman added that Germany was in touch with other European participants in the non-proliferation deal - Britain and France - to decide on the next steps. Iran blames the U.S., which withdrew from the deal, for the latest tensions.