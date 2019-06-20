World News
June 20, 2019 / 4:53 PM / Updated 33 minutes ago

Israel's Netanyahu urges support for U.S. against Iran's 'aggression'

1 Min Read

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem June 2, 2019. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday called on the international community to support the United States against Iran as tensions between the two countries escalated after the downing of a U.S. drone by Iran.

“In the last 24 hours Iran has intensified its aggression against the United States and against all of us. And I repeat my call for all peace-loving countries to stand by the United States’ effort to stop Iranian aggression,” Netanyahu said in a video statement.

“Israel stands by the United States on this one,” he said.

Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch, Editing by Stephen Farrell

