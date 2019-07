FILE PHOTO: Iran's national flags are seen on a square in Tehran February 10, 2012, a day before the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United States made a huge mistake by exiting a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and major powers, the spokesman for Iran’s Atomic Energy Organisation, Behrouz Kamalvandi, said in a televised speech.

“It was a huge mistake by Americans to leave the deal ... that has caused all the problems. The European (parties to deal) had enough time to salvage the pact,” Kamalvandi said.