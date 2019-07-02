Trump should realize that Iranians unite when bullied, says Iran parliament speaker

U.S. President Donald Trump is seated at the Resolute Desk at the start of a signing ceremony for border funding as Vice President Mike Pence and Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Alex Azar stand by in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S. July 1, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

DUBAI (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump should realize that Iranians become more united when bullied, Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani said on Tuesday in remarks broadcast live on state television.

Iran announced on Monday it had amassed more low-enriched uranium than permitted under its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, drawing a warning from Trump that Tehran was “playing with fire.”

“Mr Trump should understand that when one uses bullying language against a civilized nation, they become more united,” Larijani said. U.S. threats had united political factions in Iran, he added.