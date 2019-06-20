World News
House Speaker Pelosi calls on U.S. to de-escalate tensions with Iran

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives’ Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday called for the United States to de-escalate tensions with Iran, after top lawmakers attended a White House briefing on the downing of an American drone by Tehran.

“It is essential that we remain fully engaged with our allies, recognize that we are not dealing with a responsible adversary and do everything in our power to de-escalate,” Pelosi, the top Democrat in Congress, said in a statement.

“This is a dangerous, high-tension situation that requires a strong, smart and strategic, not reckless, approach,” she added.

